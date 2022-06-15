Shatta Wale to feature Wizkid, Tiwa Savage in G.O.G album

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. popularly known as Shatta Wale has revealed that his upcoming studio album titled 'Gift Of God' will most likely feature Nigerian artists Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Joeboy.

The track list of the studio album, 'Gift of God' (G.O.G), which would be released on Friday, June 17, 2022, will also feature his fellow top colleagues, Samini, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.



"On my Gift Of God album, I will feature Samini, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie. The likes of Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, and Joeboy I am speaking with" he said in an interview with Hitz FM’s Yaad Settings show.



The Chief Executive Officer of Shaxi, in a Facebook post, made public his intentions to finally release the tracklist of his much-anticipated fifth studio album, Gift of God album.



In the post he wrote, "All the wait is over; finally, #GOGALBUM track list is dropping. Thank y'all for your patience and support".



Prior to this announcement, the dancehall artiste, on Friday, November 19, 2021, released a four-track project dubbed 'G.O.G Chaff'.

One can recall that Shatta Wale and Wizkid got in a social media fight a couple of years ago after Shatta Wale called Wizkid 'ordinary'.



