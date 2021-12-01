Shatta Wale to grant his first public interview, concert in Kumasi after jail experience

Shatta Wale, Dancehall artiste

Sensational Dancehall Artist, Charles Nii Armah known in Showbiz as ‘Shatta Wale’ is set to be the 113th guest on the popular ‘Hammer Time entertainment program on Kumasi-based Pure FM as he tells it all about his jail and life experiences with Host, Hammer Nti, MyNewsGh.com can exclusively report.

Shatta Wale who has shied away from any public engagement and media encounter after his 5-day stint at the Ankaful Prison will feature on the ‘Hammer Time’ show to grant his first public interview.



He is also set to host a concert in Kumasi Sports Stadium’s Heroes Park to promote and market the newly Taabea Company Limited’s Taabea Tacuum product, dubbed “Taabea Tacuum concert with African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale”.



The ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program has earned a niche for itself over the period as it hosts and interviews veteran entertainment personalities with over 10 years of experience in the Creative Arts Sector.



Flight costs, hotel accommodations and food costs of invitees are catered for by organizers of the program led by the CEO of Hammer Production, Hammer Nti.

However, the Taabea Company Limited led by its CEO Dr. Christian Agyemang has foot all costs relating to Shatta Wale’s interview on Hammer Time and concert in Kumasi.



Prominent guests like Sarkodie, Appietus (Sound engineer), Nikki Samonas, Majeed Michel, Reggie Rockstone, Pat Thomas, the late Nana Ampadu, AB Crentsil, Samini, Mc Abraham, Yaw Sarpong, Ofori Amponsah and a host of many others have been featured on the show.



