Shatta Wale to host virtual meeting with fans on how to use donated bail fund

Shatta Wale

Sensational dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has said that Ghanaians simply misquoted him when he asked for cash donations via social media after meeting his bail conditions served by an Accra Circuit Court.

The vociferous singer took to Facebook to appeal to the emotions of his followers, asking them to send him money immediately.



The post published on June 29, 2022, partly read, “If you know you love me momo 2k now!!!”



According to him, the reason for the request was not stated, however, the followers supposed that it was to satisfy his bail condition.



“But it was not for my bail,” he said in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.



Shatta, in the interview monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, claimed that the said post was unintended, yet the sums of money transferred into his Mobile Money (MoMo) account was overwhelming.



He stated that while being engaged by the host, his fans still sent him money. “I have gotten over GH₵20,000 from them,” he disclosed.

That, according to the “On God” singer, suggested that his fans genuinely loved him and were joyous to see him enjoy his newfound freedom after his arrest and subsequent detainment for publication of false news.



Meanwhile, Shatta in his communication was unsure how to utilize the money.



On one hand, he wishes to donate the sum to charity in the company of the fans. He however, on a second thought wants to assist a needy fan to start a business with the money.



In the midst of the uncertainties, the dancehall artiste has announced that he will be engaging the fans in a live virtual meeting either via Facebook, Twitter or any other social media platform soon.



The purpose of the meeting is to exchange thoughts on how to utilize the money.