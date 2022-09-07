Shatta Wale to join Patience Nyarko win souls for God

Musicians Patience Nyarko and Shatta Wale

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale says he is ready to join gospel musician Patience Nyarko to win souls for God. This was a response to Patience Nyarko’s interview some few weeks ago that she wants to partner with Shatta Wale to win souls for Christ.

Shatta Wale posted on his Facebook page yesterday saying Aaaaaaaaaawwww, Am even shedding tears. Let’s do this for God. I am ever ready my sister Patience Nyarko. You have said what I want to hear. The souls for God is what I am here for not vanity and God knows.



During an interview on TV Africa, Patience Nyarko said Shatta Wale has a very huge following and she believes together win him they can win souls for God.



“I don’t know what Shatta Wale is doing right to get all the youth to his side.



Maybe we Christians have to learn from him. But I believe strongly that if we join forces together we can make a big difference when it comes to soul winning,” she said during the interview

The two artistes have carved a niche for themselves when it comes to entertaining their audiences. Shatta Wale is known for countless hit songs like Taking Over, Ayoo, Low Tempo, Gringo, Dancehall King, Chop Kiss, Kakai, and My Level among others.



Patience Nyarko can also boast of songs like Wafom Kwan, Obi Nyanime, Eboboba, and Wasore just to mention a few.



