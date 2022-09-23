Shatta Wale to launch online radio amidst fight against media

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

In the midst of a rigorous fight with the media, particularly entertainment pundits and radio presenters, Shatta Wale is to set up his own online radio platform.

Named ‘SM Radio’ with the slogan ‘Music 4 life’, the platform, which is yet to be launched, intends to serve as a medium for pushing his craft.



On Thursday September 22, 2022, the dancehall artiste shared the station’s artwork and transmission link via his social media platforms.



He made the announcement while urging his fans to visit the platform and enjoy his songs.



"‘Ok the wait is over !!!! SM Radio Online !! Are you ready to join the test transmission,’" the SM boss wrote on his Facebook page.



Although Shatta Wale made his intention of opening a radio station known to the public sometime in 2015 during an interview with Hitz FM’s Dr. Pounds, this is the closest he has gone towards achieving that dream.

It also appears the right timing because of his constant feuds with the Ghanaian media which have heightened in recent times.



Shatta Wale and the Ghanaian media



Shatta Wale has had a strong and lasting conviction that the Ghanaian media does not support artistes like him, who are representatives of the country on the global front, through music.



He has consistently accused the Ghanaian media of only purporting a negative agenda and projecting the wrong image of artistes in the country.



However, the dancehall artiste has also come under scrutiny several times for not pulling his weight as he should.

A couple of journalists and pundits, including Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Blakk Rasta, and Sally Mann, have labeled him a ‘local champion’, an inconsistent and confused artiste, among others.



