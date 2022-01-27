Shatta Wale to surprise girlfriend with a Range Rover

Shatta Wale promises girlfriend Range Rover

Shatta Wale has promised to buy his new girlfriend, Elfreda, a Range Rover.



According to Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, his girlfriend has loved him for years, hence he's appreciating her with a new ride.



“My Queen 4 Eva!! Am buying you a Range Rover today!!! For years now I have been surprising you but today I have said it and it will be done, the same way, same style,” he said.

He shared this on January 27, 2022, on his social media platforms.



Meanwhile, the artiste has said that if he loves a woman, it doesn't mean he is a 'fool'.



He added that he is grateful to God for having a woman who is fond of him for who he is.



“If I love you no be say I fool ooo, just don't understand this but thank God I got one that understands what love is. Good morning My queen Freda,” he added.



Shatta Wale, over the weekend, locked lips with Elfreda to confirm they were in a romantic relationship on social media.

According to the award-wining artiste, he has found the woman to make him feel butterflies in his belly again after a separation from his long-term lover, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah formerly known as Shatta Michy.



In a post he shared, the artiste played Medikal’s song ‘Odo’ featuring King Promise, with captions “she is mine, now I have told you, you see am for your eyes. Don’t blame me I’m in love.”



Loverboy Shatta Wale focused his attention on the part of the song that said ‘against baafo’ to mean ‘haters will cry’, while he locked lips with his new girlfriend.








