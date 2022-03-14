‘Shatta Wale told me people came between us’- Former SM militant claims

Joint 77 talks about his meeting with Shatta Wale

SM militant says Shatta Wale approached him first



Former Shatta Movement militant, Joint 77, has disclosed what transpired between himself and dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, popularly known as Shatta Wale at the birthday celebrations of Why-Fynn.



According to the former militant on Kingdom Plus FM, Shatta Wale walked up to him during the event that happened over the weekend and confessed that their separation was compelled by some people close to them.



“When we met he straight away told me, people came between us. He didn't mention anyone’s name but he said ‘people came between us’. It could be from the team, maybe not. In the team, everyone needs a favour.

“To be frank, if Shatta was here he will testify that I don't ask him for anything, I didn't bother him with anything. Even the car he gave me I didn't ask him for the car. He just realised I have hustled with this guy for far too long let me gift him something,” he said.



Adding to the information already divulged, Joint 77 said, he was extremely broken when Shatta Wale seized the car he gifted him on his birthday.



“It was on my birthday that he gave me a car and he came back for his possession. All of that hurt me but let's put that aside,” he added.



On January 10, 2022, the former Militant and member of the Shatta Movement, Joint 77, was spotted sitting peacefully next to his former godfather and boss, Shatta Wale.



The two artistes for years have been at each other's throats with Joint 77 levelling several allegations against the award-winning dancehall musician following his exit from his camp.

But, in a viral video captured by blogger Ronnieiseverywhere, Shatta Wale and Joint 77 were seen chit-chatting at the birthday celebrations of Why-Fynn over the weekend.



The meeting led fans to speculate that Shatta might have settled his differences with his former artiste who labelled him as a "comedian" who needs to be serious with his craft.



