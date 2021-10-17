Shatta Wale trends on Twitter with #Shattabration as he celebrates birthday

Shatta Wale, Dancehall artiste

• Many have sent goodwill messages to Shatta Wale on Twitter

• The Dancehall artiste turned 37 years old today



• He released a list of songs as part of the celebrations



Call him the most controversial in the entertainment industry but you are not far from right. However, this has not stopped a massive outpour of love for Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, as he has turned plus one today.



Known in real life as Charles Nii Armah, Shatta Wale clocked 37 years old today.



He has received tons of goodwill messages on the social media app, Twitter with the hashtag #Shattabration.

Many have eulogized him as a teacher of life and said they have not regretted becoming fans of his craft and persona.



Some of the birthday wishes to the self-acclaimed Dancehall King include;



“They call Him Shatta Wale I call him My MotivatorClosed lock with keyGlowing start here are some souls you can never touch.....A soul like this is full of blessingsFolded hands HBD my King Prince Original Don DadaParty popperBirthday cakeCollision symbolPartying face #Shattabration #GOGALBUM.”



“Happy birthday 1Don Crown Pls never stop giving us more hits songs #ShattaBration.”



"On this day, Years ago, a diamond was found from the clumsiest of dust.

Fate gave birth to the symbol of hope. Happy Birthday Shatta Wale #Shattabration #LongLiveShattaWale"



"Happy birthday to the African dancehall kingCrown. Keep on motivating the very few who understand you. Birthday cakePartying faceFolded handsRaising hands #Shattabration"



Also, as part of the birthday celebrations, the ‘Already’ hitmaker has released some songs from his Gift of God Album; ‘Cool Down’, ‘I Pray’, ‘Love is A Medicine’ to mention a few on Twitter.



Happy birthday 1Don ???? Pls never stop giving us more hits songs #ShattaBration ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/1L1aSnY0yH — E L T A N A ???????? ???????????? (@LifeOfEltana) October 17, 2021

A king was born today.... Happy birthday to #1don....No long talk... Reign on my dear Brother and Friend. Remember God got you always..... You are not Ordinary and you would never be ordinary. Stay Blessed.#LongLiveShattaWale #Shattabration ???????? pic.twitter.com/m8A2VjZ3IK — Shatta Movement Online (@sm2daworld) October 17, 2021

Happy birthday to the most original, the motivator , the king himself @shattawalegh . You are a blessing to the music industry. More live , More swimming pools ????#LongLiveShattaWale#ShattaBration #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/WoqopnKq31 — J5 ???????? (@MMettaleon) October 17, 2021