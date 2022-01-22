Shatta Wale vacations with new girlfriend, Medikal, Fella Makafui ahead of court trial

Shatta Wale spends time with new girlfriend

Shatta Wale flaunts new girlfriend



Shatta Wale and Medikal to appear in court on January 25, 2022



Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has appears to be having the time of his life with his new girlfriend and colleague musician, Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui ahead of their January 25, 2022 court trial.



On January 21, the dancehall artiste shared a post of himself kissing a woman who he revealed to be his girlfriend on social media.



According to the award-wining artiste, he has found the woman who has made him feel special again after the separation from his long term lover, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah formerly known as Shatta Michy.



In a post he shared, the artiste played Medikal’s song ‘Odo’ featuring King Promise, with captions “she is mine, now I have told you, you see am for your eyes. Don’t blame me I’m in love.”

Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, and actress, Fella Makafui were spotted sharing a dance from a distance as they beamed with smiles.



As the days draw closer, Shatta Wale and rapper, Medikal, along with three others from the Shatta camp are set to appear in court on January 25, 2022.



Last year Shatta Wale and three others -Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator who were arrested on October 19, 2021, stood trial for a gunshot prank.



The Dancehall musician and his team members on October 18, 2021, allegedly published false news that alarmed Ghanaians that the singer had been shot by some unknown gunmen and was receiving treatment at an unidentified medical facility.



Meanwhile, Medikal is also expected to appear before the court for brandishing a gun on social media and pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition.



