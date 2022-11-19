0
Shatta Wale was conceived in the afternoon; reason he looks, behaves like me – Father

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, alias Shatta Capo, the father of Ghanaian reggae/dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, has disclosed his son was conceived in the afternoon.

According to him, this accounts for the semblance between them with respect to looks and mannerism.

“I’ve said it before that, sometimes you think you’re casually impregnating a woman [but] pay attention to the time you initiate the conception,” he said to Ohenewaa Kese Boahene (Gargantuan Lady) on the Obra Mu Nsem segment of the Dwabre Mu programme on Class Media Group’s CTV Thursday, 17 November 2022.

“You can see Shatta [Wale] is a replica of me,” the award-winning artiste’s father said in parental pride. “Observe everything about him.”

He cited that: “Sometimes, when I go out, I don’t want to disclose my identity, but people still make me out saying, ‘This is Shatta Capo. Look, he speaks like his son’.”

In all honesty, “it was one bright and hot afternoon that I initiated my son’s conception leading to his birth,” he revealed.

“If you want your child to look and behave like you, schedule the conception for afternoon,” he asserted laughing in a textured voice reminiscent of his son’s.

