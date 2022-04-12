2
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses

Asamoah Gyan6.png Asamoah Gyan talks about Shatta Wale's real personality

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan makes interesting revelations about Shatta Wale

Asamoah Gyan claims Shatta Wale acts the way he does for showbiz

Asamoah Gyan praises Shatta Wale

Former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that he went to the same high school with Shatta Wale, and he is the opposite of who he portrays himself to be.

Asamoah Gyan told Peace FM’s Kwame Sefa Kayi during a live interview that Shatta Wale has a deep insight into the show business which is why he acts the way he does.

“I went to the Seven Great Princess Academy, and he was my classmate. What people don't know about him is that he knows the business but sometimes somebody has to play the villain in the movie.

“If you meet him personally, he is a very, very, respectful guy, he is humane. But people have tagged him as controversial and all that,” he said in Twi while sharing his personal view on the artiste.

Asamoah Gyan added that most people don’t understand Shatta Wale’s personality and some utterances he makes in the music industry.

According to the former Sunderland striker, should anyone take a critical look at the SM Boss, they would know he doesn’t take things to heart.

“I am close to him I know. If you come into the game sometimes you will need to do something to make a name for yourself business-wise someone has to act as the villain.

“If you take a critical look at him, he doesn't take things quite personally, but people take them personally. It's all part of the entertainment business. We went to the same school, so I know him very well.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
