‘Shatta Wale will chew me if we record in his personal studio’ - Michy vocalises

Shatta Wale with Michy

Earlier this week, Shatta Wale shared a video on social media sending an emotional plea to his baby mama, Michy, asking them to be friends for the sake of their son, Majesty.

He added that he wishes to compose another song with her, and this got Michy to react to the 'On God' artiste's video.



Michy, in an interview with Accra FM, noted that should she record a song with Shatta Wale, she will want it done in a public place to avoid getting banged by her ex.



“The studio has to be a public place oh. I don't want his studio. Why would a beef like me go and put myself in the lion's den if a lion is there?



“If he sleeps with me, what will I do? I cannot afford to be chewed. If we can set up by the roadside I won't mind. Safety precautions first,” she said.



She also mentioned that she was going to charge the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ $150,000 for a feature.

“I will do the song but he should offer me some 150k dollar bills only. The dollar rate is at a good height for doing good for business. What are we using the cedis for now? When he finishes he can go to Andy Dosty and cry.



“When I take his money he will go to Andy Dosty at 6:30 am in the morning to cry which is why I didn't want to take money, but for this, it's business,” she added.







