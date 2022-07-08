'She has joined bad geng' - Fans react as Tems finally flaunts backside

Nigerian Musician, Tems

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems has caused a buzz on social media over her curvy body.

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Crazy things’ coroner posted a video of herself rocking a figure-hugging dress and posing for the camera.



The conservative celebrity surprised many people after she turned around and walked away as the video captured her big backside.



The music star also accompanied the video with popular rapper Eve's song, Who’s That Girl? playing in the background.



Reacting to the post, Nigerians took to the comment session to express their opinions about Tems showing off her backside.



Ghabelle said: “She has joined bad geng.”



Mr_mighty102021 said: “Finally we go rest since we don see the turnaround.”



Godson_alez said: “Nothing special.”



Iam_horpeyhemi wrote: “First time I’ll see her turn around .”



Wrldprincecharming wrote: “Terms and conditions it's very plenty .”



Tdsglamhairsalon said: “Wow first time am seeing this …and she doesn’t show off as some people would’ve .”

l.tobiloba said: “Her moral compass is impeccable... Her parental upbringing is clearly based on strict "Tems and conditions." I also see the resemblance to the emoji.”



Teenah_01 wrote: “It’s how you’d see Tems in selfie pictures and just would never imagine she’s got such hooogee behind..”



