'She has to sue the guy' - Nigerians react as man publicly harass Eniola Badmus ‘sexually’

Enila Badmus Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerians have responded to the video of Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus being sexually harassed by an unidentified man at a function on social media.

The actress was shown coming at an event in a video that circulated online when a man serving as an usher gently shook her bottom twice.

The actress was startled by the movement and stared at the man; fortunately, security intervened.

Many people were infuriated by the video and attacked the man for it.

See comments here

teenuola: "The guy only moved the chair, don’t judge from the camera angle, his hand must have gone straight to where the chair is."

barbiefenty_:"Sexual harassment and he knows what he did"

browpro.ng: "If you leave a 2month old female child with this one , he’ll defile her‼️"

abjluxuryhub: "That’s sexual harassment see how someone’s husband is fooling himself chai"

damblo2020: "Sexual harassment! She needs to sue the guy with this evidence"

zaynee.b: "Some guys no just get sense...Same thing happened to me last week inside bus...I change am for the weyre"

