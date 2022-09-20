She is not my estranged wife, we are living together - Yul Edochie clarifies

Yul Edochie and wife

Nollywood actor and film producer, Yul Edochie, has opened up for the first time about his rocky marriage to May Yul Edochie.

Recall that Yul Edochie made headlines when he announced his recent marriage to Judy Austin.



She was a colleague, who birthed his fifth child, a son who just turned one.



His relationship with his first wife went sour since she stood the grounds that she does not support polygamy.



As May Edochie and Yul Edochie reunited, it appears that isn’t the case.



This actor made this known while attacking blogger, Linda Ikeji.

Linda Ikeji wrote about Judy Austin’s greeting to May on her birthday.



The actor didn’t like Linda’s description of May as an estranged wife, which irritated him.



See his posts below:



