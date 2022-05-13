0
'She made me cry' – Burna Boy opens up in ‘Last Last’

Burna Boy Black.png Burna Boy, Nigerian Artiste

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: starfmonline.com

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has opened up about his relationship with Stefflon Don.

The Afrobeat singer spoke about the struggles faced in his love life in his new track ‘Last Last.’

He starts off the song in his usual ‘show-off’ attitude, chanting that he has faced so much insult from people because he puts his life into music.

He went on to address the speculations on his ‘Crashed Romance’ (with Stefflon Don) explaining that she manipulated his love. He explained that he was not holy but he suffered heartbreak that made him cry.

Burna Boy takes the song further by revealing his experience when he wanted to buy a car, Toyota Corolla, with mixed feelings. He linked the part to the recent crash of his exotic Ferrari automobile in Lekki that could have taken his life.

He spoke further about his love life and finally admitted his lover has left him, saying bye-bye to the love of his life.

