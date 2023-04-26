'She's a demon' - Tonto Dikeh criticizes celebrity stylist for allegedly snatching friend’s husband

Tonto Dikeh and Medlin Boss

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has responded to online rumours that popular celebrity stylist, Mimi Linda Yina better known as Medlin Boss has allegedly snatched her best friend's husband.

According to reports, Medlin Boss was dating her best friend's husband, who had six children already.



Tonto reacted via the comment section, saying that the report is widely circulated in Abuja, and she was disappointed in Medlin Boss.



She stated that she would have gathered other friends to beat the stylist up if they were friends while calling Medlin's behaviour satanic.

She wrote: “A friend who can do this to another friend is a demon. @medlinboss I don’t want to believe all these horrible stories, I AM SO DISAPPOINTED. That was your sister, tufiakwa. Block me that’s your business!!



“If we were friends, I will gather other friends and beat that hell out of you… this is evil, the gist is all over Abuja!!!”



