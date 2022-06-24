0
'She’s like a sister to me' - Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé hailing her resurfaces

Mercy And Fiance.png Gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo and her fiancé Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa

Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Mercy Chinwo’s engagement to her fiance, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, has remained a trending topic on social media for a while now.

On June 23, 2022, the couple announced their engagement to fans on their social media pages and it caused a buzz.

However, shortly after the announcement, an old video of her husband-to-be hailing Mercy's unique talents, resilience, and hard work during a sermon surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the preacher was on stage as he heaped praises on Chinwo who stood somewhere in the audience and had a big smile on her face.

In the video, Pastor Blessed also stated that Mercy Chinwo is like a sister to him.

He said,

“I love Mercy Chinwo so much, she has been like a sister to me. Amazing lady, very powerful, very anointed, so beautiful.”

See video below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Olorisupergal (@olorisupergal)


