'She stripped naked while I was praying for her' - Prophet Kumchacha shares biggest temptation

Prophet Kumchacha reveals his biggest temptation

Kumchacha says male preachers have sexual feelings



Kumchacha brags about his level of self-control



Prophet Kumchacha has vowed never to visit the homes of any female members of his church due to a temptation he suffered some years ago.



Recalling his experience with a lady who lured him into her home in Tema, Kumchacha, in an interview on Okay FM, mentioned that it took grace for him to flee from that sexual temptation after the host stripped naked in front of him.



He explained that men of God equally have feelings, the reason why they must trend cautiously when it comes to dealing with women.

According to the leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, he was nearly raped but managed to flee from that temptation.



"This is the reason I don't accept invitations to people's homes. A lady who had visited my church just once called me to visit her since I was in the neighbourhood. I attended an event in Tema.



"When I arrived, she had dressed indecently, she only had a piece of cloth wrapped around her. I had decided not to spend long at her end. She requested that I prayed for her and just when I was about to lay my hand on her she fell on the floor and her cloth came off."



Prophet Kumchacha described his experience as a "big temptation," adding that self-control saved him from sleeping with the lady.



"She exposed her hairy private part. She had no panty or bra on, it was a trap. She didn't fall under the anointing, it was a trap. She spread her legs and at that moment I had to run away...It was a big temptation. I wouldn't have fallen for that trap if I didn't have self-control. Pastors also get erections, don't be deceived," he said.

PDO/BOG