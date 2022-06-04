'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears as she addresses attacks on her

Delay, radio presenter

It is no secret that in the last 12 years, there have been social media fights, casting of innuendos, and name calling between two of Ghana's female presenters, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, and Valentina Nana Agyiewaa, aka Afia Schwarzenegger.

The past week has seen lots of attacks and even Afia Schwarzenegger describing one 47-year-old woman as a barren woman.



While she received lots of condemnation from some Ghanaians, including the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, Afia Schwarzenegger fought back all the critics as hard as she could.



Reacting to all these for the first time, on Wontumi FM, the Senior Presenter, Delay, as she calls herself, said she is fed up with everything that is going on.



According to her, she does not hold grudges with anyone, hence she won't engage in social media fights.



She added that she won't be intimidated by anyone to stop what she loves doing best.

"Listen, I don't have any grudge with anyone. Like I have told you, I'm not a confrontational person. No, that's not the kind of person I am. But then again, I'm not scared of any one... no person born of a woman can intimidate me because I'm the one who intimidates people. Nobody can threaten me... Are you going to beat me or what? Social media fight is not a fight so I don't engage in it.... I have to clear the air, I don't have a grudge with anyone.



"So if you are someone, and you feel you can insult anyone, but when you are being told off, you go after the person. You can't intimidate me. I'm the one who will intimidate you with my spirit," Delay defended.



She dared anyone who has a grudge with her to face her physically for them to settle the case once and for all.



"I don't want to argue with anybody on social media. If you want to fight me, meet me one on one, so we settle everything there and then. Because seriously, nobody has time for 12 years of back and forth."

However, filled with bitterness, she added that the supposed presenter wants to squeeze the only breadth she has from her.



"And I will be threatened that I don't even have the right to sign on Delay Show, because if you sign on, I will come for you. Like what is that? We are in a country, what is this? Is this the military regime? Where someone can pick a gun and lord over everyone?



"What is that? I think I am tired and I have had it up to this place? Because I'm tired, I'm so tired, I'm worn out, I'm wary like I'm tired. Because, I haven't done anything, I'm just tired. I'm tired of everything," she broke down in tears on the live radio.



Delay also explained that the only sin she committed was to help lift this said presenter to where she is now.



"The sin I committed was I gave you this person life and you want to take life from me. Is that what you do to people? People give you life and you want to take life from them? And I'm supposed to keep quiet? Because my reputation is on the line?, so I should go for my reputation and sacrifice my peace of mind," she said.





She reiterated that she has been fighting to live all these years, just to feed herself and her family.



"Is that it? And I have been bullied and I have been told to keep quiet? Is that it? This is not right. This has to stop....Chairman will be told to kill me. Chairman let's kill her, so she can go. Then I say no, I will fight back. I won't die, I will stay, I will live, I want to breathe and live to take care of my family. That is my problem, you have to die at all cost. Just die and go because anytime I see you, you are a constant reminder of where I came from.



"And I have kept quiet for too long, I'm tired. I'm tired...This is my pain, allow me to take out my pain. I' have bottled everything up..." she added.