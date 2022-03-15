She was cheating while I was processing her documents for permanent stay - Norway-based Ghanaian

Source: SVTV Africa

A Ghanaian based in Norway, Charles Asare, has shared his heartbreak story of how he invited his ex-girlfriend to Norway with plans of settling down with her but it ended quickly.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Charles indicated that he fell in love with her after what he describes as ‘great sex’ and decided to make it official. In the hope of a committed relationship, Charles invited her over to Norway for holidays but it ended in tears.



“I invited her, and she stayed here for about three months. We’d gone shopping and all but I got a hint that she was cheating. I came to Ghana and found her in another man’s house.



Charles revealed that aside from his invitations, he had planned for her to come and stay with him in Norway.

“We had a fake marriage just for her to get a visa. Later we took the marriage certificate to the foreign affairs and made it official here. We broke up the same year we did all these proceedings. Now, she wants me to either pay for compensation or let her come here before she signs the divorce,” he told DJ Nyaami.



