‘She was pretty and sweet’: The lady who first broke Adjetey Anang’s heart

He experienced his first broken heart in secondary school when a colleague he thought of wooing to become his girlfriend left Ghana for South Africa without a hint, Adjetey Anang revealed in his memoir ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’, which was launched on his 50th birthday.

As he described her in the book, “She was pretty and sweet and I enjoyed her company a lot” but Adjetey Anang was cautious “not to show too much affection, especially in school”. As friends, they “spent more time together at home” as they both visited each other.



“One day”, he began to narrate how the shock was served, “…during the holidays, I paid her a visit but she was absent.”



According to the actor, the lady’s sister broke the news to him on his visit, wondering if she never told him she was travelling.



“She hadn’t informed me she was travelling,” he said, describing the circumstance as “incredulous”.



“I was crushed and disappointed. I felt a deep pain in my heart all through the holidays,” he said on page 33 of the book. “I kept wondering why she didn’t tell me anything. Was it something I said or did? I had pondered over this for a while till I let the whole matter rest.”

As Adjetey Anang continued his narrative in the book, as sighted by GhanaWeb, he mentioned his recent encounter with the said woman on social media.



“I didn’t hesitate to ask her why she did what she did. She was sorry she had left like that and didn’t know how to spill the beans. It wasn’t an easy time for her because she was doing away from me. We had some good laughs about it in the end though,” he recalled.



Adjetey Anang is now married to Elom Anang. They have been married for sixteen years. They have a son called Ryan-Dew Adjei Edem Anang who the book is dedicated to.



The memoir tells Adjetey Anang's journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.



It also reveals the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love.

