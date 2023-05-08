Shirley Frimpong-Manso unveils ‘Madam’ starring Joselyn Duma, Salma, Jasmine Baroudi, others

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

The series features Joselyn Dumas, Salma Mumin, Habiba Sinare, Jasmine Baroudi, Lucky Lawson, Michael Katahena, Dean Amegashie, Adoma, Godwin Namboh and many others.

“I always say you have to love this job to actually do it and do it well. We are writing this story with a big cast with complex stories and it all has to nicely connect. It’s madness but it is good madness,” Shirley told the media during the premiere at Labadi Beach Hotel, Friday.



'Madam' is about Lankai Morgan, a ruthless woman who is determined to acquire power and maintain her image as a savior of young women and girls at any cost.



She operates an NGO that appears to provide rehabilitation services to impoverished girls, but in reality, she uses them as pawns to gain favor with influential figures, offering them up for sexual favors.



This role was played by Joselyn Dumas who expressed excitement about her role during the unveiling.