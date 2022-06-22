Shooting Incident: After God, fear women - DJ defends Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Burna boy

Following the shooting that occurred at a nightclub involving Burna Boy's security escorts and a married couple, a popular Nigerian DJ, Obi, has taken to social media to rant.

According to him, reports that Burna Boy was hitting on a married woman are totally false.



On June 8, reports indicated that Burna Boys' security was accused of firing shots at two people in a nightclub in Lagos.



It was said, that the Grammy award singer, made passes at a lady and when told she was with her partner, he continued to make passes at her, causing an uproar between the husband and Burna Boy's security.



Although Burna Boy is yet to make a statement on the development, the lady has since come out to confirm the story.



Reacting to this, DJ Obi took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts on the issue. However, he has since deleted the post.

Read what he wrote below



"I don wake this morning!



P/s: Why do you have sooooo many snaps of him before he “tried” to talk to you 3 times???



When I heard this story of Odogwu having such high interest in this person, I just had to go search for myself to see the woman because she must be the sexiest female on the planet. THREE TIMES?!! I said wow, Unicorns do exists. This babe must be hotter than steff. So I went digging. BOYYYYYY stop playing.



FYI: Burna security is so highly trained, the only reason a gun would have come out is if there was a threat to his life or theirs. So that leads me to ask, Who threw the first bottle?? And why?

I end by saying AFTER GOD! Fear woman. Stay safe out there my brothers. If you are ever going to come for someone of this caliber, your story has to be air tight. And that’s on LOVE DAMINI.



Disclaimer: this page does not promote violence or gun violence of any kind, most especially violence towards women.



#BurnaBoy #Odogwu"