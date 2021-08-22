Should we carry Sarkodie on our backs and roam so he knows we value him? – Ola

Michael Ola is a radio presenter and entertainment critic

• Sarkodie says Ghanaians do not cherish good moments enough

• The rapper asserts that the level of appreciation from Ghanaians could be better



• But Ola is perplexed by the statement as he insists Sarkodie is becoming ungrateful



Filmmaker and entertainment critic Michael Ola is utterly bewildered by Sarkodie’s assertion that Ghanaians do not value moments.



“Should we carry Sarkodie on our backs and roam so he knows we value him? If not, what exactly is he asking for?” a puzzled Ola asked.



While on a media tour in Nigeria in his bid to promote his latest album ‘No Pressure’, Sarkodie agreed with a Beat FM presenter’s claim that Ghanaians have not celebrated the rapper well enough.



Drawing a comparison between Ghana and Nigeria, one of the presenters said: “Sarkodie still does not get enough credit as he is supposed to. I don’t know if it’s the way the Ghanaian industry is or maybe it’s just familiarity. From the BET’s to the things he has done for the industry, he doesn’t get credited enough.

“Look at the way Nigerians celebrate their own. Wizkid, Davido Burna Boy and so on. I look at Ghana and it’s not the same. Just look at the song Sarkodie did with Ace Hood and he is one of the very few artistes pushing the country internationally. He filled out the Apollo Square in UK. We recognize how talented you are especially what you are doing not just for Ghana but for Africa. I think that our Ghanaian brothers and sisters don’t know what they have.”



In response, Sarkodie who was satisfied with the comment said: “What you have just said would have been taken in a different light when it’s coming from me. It will be seen as dicey and it will be misconstrued. I’m glad it’s coming from you guys and I want this video to trend. You have rendered me speechless because everything I want to say you have said it.”



Addressing the issue on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, Ola could not fathom why Sarkodie would fell for a trap instead of staying focused. According to him, Sarkodie could have made good use of the opportunity to market his music and his country instead of swimming in negativity.



“You are in Nigeria to promote your album yet diverted from that to talk about a supposed lack of support, claiming we don’t hold on to moments; which moment are we supposed to hold on to? You want a claim that Ghanaians do not hold on to a moment to trend? What have we not said about the achievements of Sarkodie?” Ola wondered.



The radio presenter further noted that "Sarkodie is becoming ungrateful".



