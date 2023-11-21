‘Shove your opinions!’ – Kwesi Arthur ‘roars’ at critics over ‘poor’ performance at Davido’s concert

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur, has lashed out at critics over claims that his performance at Davido’s ‘Away’ concert in Atlanta, was a total 'fiasco'.

Earlier after a couple of videos from the event went viral, Kwesi Arthur was seen performing to some thousands of fans who seem unenthused.



After analyzing the said videos, critics argued that his performance did not move fans well enough, hence, the failure to even groove to his songs.



They lambasted Kwesi Arthur for poor showmanship, singing in low pitches and flatulating keys, among others.



A popular blogger, identified as 'Big Paradise' also took to Twitter to wade into the development which has since skyrocketed the rapper to the top trends.



“Naa, you were depressed. Hommie Flee said it. Wey b*tchy a** lifestyle this? You don’t respect your fans er. You fell off and same n*ggas that praised you when you were up there are the same people telling you brother. Double your steps a. See some nonsense. Fuushi,” the said blogger wrote.

This triggered a wild reply from the ‘Anthem’ hitmaker who seemed fed up with all the unfolding criticisms.



“I see y’all comments. Even if there were 2 people in the arena, I would have still performed. I go need y’all to shove your opinions up your a**,” he fumed.



That’s not all, he stormed the blogger’s inbox to caution and threaten him.



“You don’t want to be found. Don’t play.”



It did not end there as the tweep went ahead to alert the police over Kwesi Arthur’s 'threats' and this triggered reactions from the likes of Kofi Mole, Kelvyn Boy and others.

These artistes stood to defend their colleague while bemoaning the incessant trend of bully and abuse faced by artistes at the hands of Ghanaians.



“Be posting your clear photos on the regular so that we can catch your real identity. Now keep on making your fingers loud over here. We definitely go meet. Who dafuq makes fun of depression? Who does that? Wanna way too long,” Kofi Mole wrote in a mixture of Twi and English.



Kelvynbwoy also wrote, “Ghana Twitter boys favourite English “You fell off.”



Check out the posts below:





EB/BB