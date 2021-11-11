Show discipline to the police - Shatta Wale advises Ghanaians

• Shatta Wale has made a call to the public

• He says the police is our friend



• The singer has advised Ghanaians to respect the law



Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale has called on citizens to assist the Ghana Police Service in carrying out their duties.



According to the SM boss, he has "no problem" with the police although bloggers have branded him as an enemy to the security agency.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on Wednesday, October 10, 2021, he charged the public to be law-abiding.



He made this known when the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare met with celebrities at the Police Headquarters in Accra to discuss the security concerns in the entertainment sector.

"Policemen have been policing the country well. I don't have a problem with any policeman. It's just that sometimes when the citizens meet them, they don't show them that respect and that's what the IGP is talking about. As a citizen, when a policeman stops you, show that discipline to him and I think we can work hand in hand," Shatta told GhanaWeb.



He reiterated that he is not "rude" as portrayed by a section of the media. The 'Ayoo' hitmaker once again pledged his support to Ghana Police.



"It is a false publication that has made Shatta Wale demonic, rude, disrespectful brand but I work with a whole lot of companies... most of the bloggers are giving us problems especially me. People meet me and think I am rude and I don't respect. I have all these people around me who love me," he added.



Watch the video below:



