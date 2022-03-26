Showbiz fraternity grieves Doctar Cann’s death

Doctar Cann

Doctar Cann dies

Happy FM releases statement on Cann's demise



Fans mourn Doctar Cann



News of the demise of Doctar Cann, host of ‘Showbiz Xtra’ on Happy FM, has left listeners of the show and showbiz stakeholders devastated, with many expressing shock over his sudden departure while others share their last encounter with the broadcaster.



Francis Cann, as the radio presenter was known in real life, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, after a short illness, management of Global Media Alliance Group, the mother company of Happy FM announced.



“Our condolences to his family and friends in the media fraternity. May his soul rest in peace,” parts of the statement shared on the Facebook page of Happy FM read.

The news evoked reactions from fans and some showbiz personalities. While some were in disbelief, others questioned why the celebrated broadcaster had to exit when they had plans to execute.



“I was supposed to be on his program tomorrow morning on Happy FM. I have just received the bad news that Doc Cann Gh is DEAD. I am shocked! This world is something else. Rest well,” a Facebook post by entertainment pundit and renowned sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah read.



“Cann why this time? Can’t be true!” wrote Franky5 of Hitz FM. Others went to the extent of sharing screenshots of Whatsapp conversations they had with Doctar Cann a few days before his demise.



Cann's contribution to the Ghanaian showbiz industry has also been highlighted in tributes. Some have described him as a good man, selfless and hard working.



Doctar Cann was from Saltpond in the Central region. He was married to Mrs Dorcas Cann. He is said to have left behind two sons namely Nigel and Nino Cann.

Prior to working with Happy FM, the late Dr Cann worked with Sunrise FM in Koforidua, GBC radio in Accra and Radio Winbay in Cape Coast.



Cann who had hosted ‘Showbiz Xtra’ for years was handed another task as host of Happy FM’s drivetime show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ after then host, DJ Advicer, died.





























