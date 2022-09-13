0
Showboi Pesewas releases new track ‘Money’

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Showboi Pesewas has released a new track titled ‘Money’.

‘Money’ which was produced by Six30Beatz is another excellent song which is gradually gaining ground.

Showboi Pesewas in his new track, sought to inspire the youth not to relent in their quest to succeed but continue to ‘work for their daily bread.'

Showboi Pesewas’ musical journey has been amazing with the release of his hit singles like Paparado, Temptation among others.

Earlier this year, the musician released his debut EP titled ‘The Other Side' which had five tracks on it.

Enjoy the music video below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
