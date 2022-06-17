1
Menu
Entertainment

Shugatiti celebrates birthday with ‘butt-inspired’ cake

Video Archive
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pictures of Shugatiti’s birthday cake flood the internet

Shugatiti celebrates 21st birthday

Celebrities grace Shugatiti’s birthday dinner

Ghanaian nudist cum socialite, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso popularly known as ‘Shugatiti’ climaxed her birthday with a private dinner at the Kempinski Hotel on June 16, 2022.

The event was witnessed by selected individuals including some Ghanaian celebrities like; Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Manu, Akwaboah, and Gambo.

However, one interesting moment captured at the gathering was her ‘butt-inspired’ birthday cake which has since caused a stir on social media.

Shugatiti’s birthday cake was baked in a form of a butt, spotted with a white thong and some waist beads.

Perhaps, the cake seeks to signify her profession as a nudist and a boudoir model.

Tracey Boakye and Akwaboah helped in cutting Shugatiti’s controversial cake while others looked on and took pictures of it.

Watch the videos below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al