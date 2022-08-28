Shugatiti explains why her life revolves around sex

Shugatiti

Popular Ghanaian social media sensation, Abena Serwaa Frimpong widely known as Shugatiti has said life is meaningless without sex.

The actress describes the act of having sexual intercourse as one that keeps human on better living condition than any other thing.



According to her, sex has made her to also focus on selling sex toys apart from managing a restaurant and social media advertisement.

She describes selling the toys as important adding that, it has fetched her lot of money.



“Apart from advertising on social media and managing a restaurant, I sell sex toys. What is life about? Let’s be fair – can you go without sex? We cannot leave without sex in this world” she explained to Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM.