0
Menu
Entertainment

Shugatiti explains why her life revolves around sex

Shugatiti Rrf Shugatiti

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: Justice Walker Junior

Popular Ghanaian social media sensation, Abena Serwaa Frimpong widely known as Shugatiti has said life is meaningless without sex.

The actress describes the act of having sexual intercourse as one that keeps human on better living condition than any other thing.

According to her, sex has made her to also focus on selling sex toys apart from managing a restaurant and social media advertisement.

She describes selling the toys as important adding that, it has fetched her lot of money.

“Apart from advertising on social media and managing a restaurant, I sell sex toys. What is life about? Let’s be fair – can you go without sex? We cannot leave without sex in this world” she explained to Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM.

Source: Justice Walker Junior
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Antoine Semenyo strikes again in English Championship
19 entities you should avoid taking loans from - BoG to public
‘I’m sick’: Odike has responded to our summons via a rep – Samanhene
'The power that can shut radio stations can stop Chinese galamsey' - Manasseh
'We are ready to help Ghana stabilize economy' - IMF boss
Akrobeto gives full details of how he got his new car
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan