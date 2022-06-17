Shugatiti flashes her private part, pubic hair at birthday dinner

Ghanaians attack Shugatiti for displaying her private part

Shugatiti holds birthday dinner at Kempinski



Celebrities attend Shugatiti’s 21st birthday dinner



An extremely bizzare moment was captured at Shugatiti’s birthday party, a moment that perhaps, would register in the minds of many social media users for a while.



The popular Ghanaian socialite stormed the premises of Kempinski for her private birthday dinner and she was captured in the company of Tracey Boakye, Gambo and others.



Walking majestically from the entrance into the restaurant area, Shugatiti was seen rocking a silver shimmer dress with a slit all the way up to her waist.



The dress which was obviously worn without any form of underwear exposed parts of her thigh, waist, butt, and so on.

Interestingly, Shugatiti flipped a portion of her dress and her vagina was exposed.



Areas of her private part covered with public hair were captured by the lenses of popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, who shared the video on his page.



The said video has since garnered over 76,000 views and over 300 comments.



The comment section has also been filled with severe backlash from critics and seemingly disappointed fans.



Check out the video below. GhanaWeb has had to blur the exposed organ:



