Shugatiti losses father

Ghanaian nudist cum brand influencer, Shugatiti

Shugatiti devastated by the death of her father

Ghanaians commiserate with Shugatiti over her father’s demise



Celebrities sympathize with Shugatiti over her father’s death



Popular nudist cum brand influencer, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso popularly known as ‘Shugatiti’ has publicly announced the death of her father.



Shugatiti who is obviously saddened by the demise of her father took to social media on Saturday December 18, 2021, to break the news.



Without stating further details including the cause of her father’s death, Shugatiti took her Instagram wall and wrote;