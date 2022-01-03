Shugatiti reveals why she is still going nude on social media

Ghanaian nudist, Shugatiti, who is known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso has finally replied people who have concerns over her dressing style and the things she posts on social media despite the recent passing of her father.

Speaking with Zionfelix, Shugatiti said that her father might be dead now, but she has work to feed herself, for this reason, she will continue to post provocative videos and photos on her social media pages.



She revealed that people had already paid her to advertise their products and as such, she is obliged to see the contract through even though she might be mourning her father.



Shugatiti however indicated that she is deeply hurt by her father's demise even though she didn’t see him for about six years until his passing.

Watch the interview below:



