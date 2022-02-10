Shugatiti’s sultry pose with ‘topless’ Michael Blackson causes a stir

Shugatti in a hot pose with Michael Blackson

Shugatiti and Michael Blackson’s photos spark wild rumours on social media



It appears Michael Blackson has too many reasons to extend his stay in Ghana as he has been seen on social media having a good time in his US$500,000 home.



Earlier, the US-based Ghanaian comedian who has been living in Ghana since December 2021 was captured at several events including Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s 60th birthday dinner.



But in another development, Michael Blackson has been captured at his newly built East Legon Hills home with popular Ghanaian socialite, Shugatiti.



In some pictures making rounds on the internet, Shugatiti, had her hands placed on Blackson’s chest as she stretched her butt towards the camera.

In a separate photo, Shuga, who was wearing a loose coloured braless dress with her full back on display was resting in the arms of Michael Blackson.



The pictures have since caused a stir on social media with some alleging that the two are having a sexual affair.



