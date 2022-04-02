3
Menu
Entertainment

Shugatiti’s tears at father’s funeral causes stir online

Video Archive
Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shugatiti attacked for shedding ‘fake tears’ at father’s funeral

Shugatiti mourns father, netizens react

Shugatiti’s father laid to rest

Popular nudist and video vixen, Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, has caused a stir on social media after a video of her wailing at her father’s funeral was spotted online.

In two separate videos which have gone viral, Shugatiti was captured in a funeral cloth, this time around fully covered, as she cried her eyes out at the event held on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at Ahafo-mim.

In another video, ‘grieving’ Titi was seated next to her younger sister, and her eyes were spotted looking pale.

Reacting to the particular video where she was weeping profusely, social media users have analyzed that Shugatiti’s tears are not genuine.

Others labeled her as an 'attention-seeking slay queen' who is just in search of public sympathy.

This perhaps could be due to the fact that the nudist has not halted her ‘twerking business’ on social media ever since she announced the death of her father.

Shugatiti’s conduct on social media came under strict scrutiny after many individuals concluded that, her father’s death couldn’t at least compel her to be measured in posting nude pictures of herself on social media.

Watch the video and read the comments below









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
E-Levy Passage: Here’s how this NDC MP was ‘tricked’ into nearly absenting himself from parliament
Suspected gunman arrested, weapon retrieved - Police
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval