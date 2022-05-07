Shugatiti wears ‘Ashawo dress’ to VGMA

Shugatiti being interviewed by James Gardener

Quite unusual of her, video vixen, Abena Frimpong Manso known in showbiz circles as Shugatiti donned a cover-up dress to the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, GhanaWeb observed.



The showbiz personality, known for going nude on social media showed up on the red carpet in a red gown, causing a surprise to many who are familiar with her brand.



“I didn’t have anything to wear so I told her [the designer] to create something for me and she said she’s going to do an ashawo dress for me,” Shugatiti explained the reason for her outfit.

Recently, she said in an interview that she still goes nude despite the barrage of backlash because she has to feed herself by advertising products for companies.



Perhaps what exposed her to nudity, the video vixen in 2020 disclosed in an interview with Delay that she mastered watching pornography at age 16.



"My stepmother did not allow me to get closer to her. Even if she’s watching TV in the hall and you sit by her, she’ll sack you so my only friend was porn. I can stay indoors for long watching it,” she said while noting that she doesn’t know where her mother is.



“The last time I saw her was 15 years ago.”





Day 2 of the 23rd edition of the scheme is expected to exude pure class, glamour and valour.



Nineteen (19) prestigious trophies will be handed to deserving winners after fourteen (14) awards – technical categories - were presented on May 6 at the Industry Awards.



The topmost category has six nominees – Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi.



Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and Kuami Eugene have won the category before but King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi are yet to experience how it feels to be an Artiste of the Year.



