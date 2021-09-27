Shut up, don’t display your ignorance again – Ola Michael to Samuel Nyamekye

Radio presenter and filmmaker, Ola Kwaku Michael

Radio presenter and filmmaker, Ola Kwaku Michael has disagreed with Samuel Nyamekye on his recent assertion.

The Miracle Films CEO claimed in a discussion with Halifax Ansah-Addo on Peace FM stated that about 60 per cent of consumers of Ghanaian movies are living abroad.



Reacting to his assertion, Ola Michael told Mr Nyamekye to stop displaying his ignorance.



He questioned the research he did before making such a statement in audio available to Zionfelix.net.



Ola Michael stressed that the Miracle Films boss is refusing to learn.

He added that it will be proper if he allows his child who completed NAFTI to manage things.



Ola disputed his claims by hinting at his travel to some regions to get information about this subject.



Listen to his rebuttal below:



