Sick patients become star-struck when they see me working at the hospital – Philipa Baafi

Ghanaian gospel singer cum Physician assistant, Philipa Baafi

Gospel musician cum Physician assistant, Philipa Baafi has revealed how sick patients who see her in uniform working at the hospital become star-struck.

The 'akyea' hitmaker who was recently inducted into the Medical and Dental Council said most people doubt if she is the popular musician they have heard about.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, she stated, “I do get a lot of such situations where patients who see me at the hospital doubt whether I’m the real gospel singer.



There are some people who come to the hospital seriously sick but they get shocked and surprised to see me working at the hospital.

“Some even request to ask me questions and they say you look like a popular gospel musician we know or are you not the one?,” she stated on Property FM in Cape Coast.



Philipa stated that she usually doesn't shy away from her patients adding that she treats each one of them with utmost care.



“So these situations come up a lot of times at the hospital but by the grace of God we also get time for them because we’re there purposely for them,” Philipa Baafi posited.