Sidiku Buari, Prof John Collins, Ken Kafui & Big Ben honored as VGMA Titans

Diana Hopeson making a presentation to Kenneth Kweku Avotri's children

Source: Charterhouse

Yesterday at the Grand Arena in Accra, four distinguished personalities who have stood for excellence in their various fields in the music industry over the years were honored.

The honors came off at the ‘VGMA National Music Summit’; an event that precedes the grand ‘VGMA Weekend’ aimed at highlighting the importance of music in Ghana and the challenges facing the industry as well as the stakeholders.



The honorees were Sidiku Buari, Professor John Collins, Kenneth Kwaku Avotri Kafui and Big Ben Music. They become the first recipients of the newly curated TITAN AWARDS, a scheme to specially honor individuals and institutions of velour for their contributions to the growth and development of the Music Sector.



The four received different citations and a plaque as part of the honor.



Alhaji Sidiku Buari was honored as the Administrator for his meritorious service to the Ghana music industry. The award was presented by Mr. Mark Okraku Mante, Deputy Minister-Designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Professor John Collins got his honor as Musicologist for his meritorious service to the Ghana music industry. The award was presented by Rex Omar, GHAMRO Chair.



Kenneth Kweku Avotri was recognized as Music Educator for his meritorious service to the Ghana music industry. The plaque and citation was received by his Children which was presented by Mrs. Diana Hopeson.



Big Ben Music received an honor as an Executive Producer and Music Distributor for his meritorious service to the Ghana music industry. The award was presented by Fred Kyei Mensah.



The VGMA Titans Awards is a Charterhouse initiative, partnered by TV3, DStv, GHQR, Media partners and proudly brought to you by Vodafone, Together We Can!