Siisi Baidoo praises God in new track 'Sumsum Kronkron

Siisi Baidoo is out with a new song

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: Cederic Kekeli, Contributor

Siisi Baidoo, the Onyame Tumfo hit maker" is ready with another brand new single titled “Sumsum Kronkron" translated as *Holy Spirit", a song recorded on a beautiful Ghanaian highlife rhythm with authentic expressions of God’s goodness and the Hope of His continued guidance.

This is the first release after the release of his internationally acclaimed album “Revelation” which was released in September 2022.

The dimension of the Holy Spirit the good books describes in Psalm 46:1 - 4 is the one Siisi Baidoo presents in this new song, "Sumsum Kronkron".

His prayer for all who listen is to encounter Him, who is man's very present help in time of need, so much so that we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging, all will know that there is a river whose streams make glad the city of God, the holy place where the Most High dwells.

The Sensational gospel music Artiste and his team, Crafted Nation, continue to express their outmost gratitude to all loved ones for your support towards all previous releases, and urge all and sundry to help introduce into every home, workplace and situation, humanity's present help in time of trouble, the *"Sumsum Kronkron"*

