Sika Osei ties the knot

It was a mixture of Ghanaian and Nigerian culture at the marriage ceremony of celebrated actress and television presenter, Sika Osei and husband, Sele.



Sika Osei is a co-host of the Ladies Circle on TV3 and, she's best known for hosting major events in Ghana and parts of the African continent.



The traditional marriage ceremony took place on Thursday, October 21, 2021. It was graced by family and friends of the newest couple in town and had a tall list of Ghanaian wedding vendors on board.

The TV presenter dazzled in a yellow kente outfit perfectly made by Ghanaian designer, Pistis to fit her size 8 figure.



The new bride in her second outfit, displayed the rich culture of West African, Nigeria as she rocked a white traditional gown with beads to compliment her look.



Colourful photos and videos have emerged from the union between Sika and her Nigerian groom.



They are expected to shut down Accra with their white wedding, which comes off this weekend.



