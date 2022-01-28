Simi showers praises on her husband, Adekunle Gold as he celebrates his birthday

Simi, Adekunle Gold and their daughter

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, has taken to social media to extol her husband, Adekunle Gold as he celebrates his birthday today, January 28.

The 'Duduke' hitmaker took to Twitter to profess her love for her husband and also prayed to God to give him long life and prosperity.



She tweeted;



"Happy birthday to my beautiful in body, spirit, and soul husband. I love you. God keep you, hold you, enlarge your territory forever. @adekunleGOLD"

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married sometime in 2019 and have a daughter together.



The two share an enviable bond which they usually flaunt on social media most often.



Watch the video below