Simple steps to ensure your will is left intact

Men’s lounge show host, Nana Yaw Odame discussing with Lawyer Leslie Fiadoyor

A lawyer at Kuukuaa Legal Consulting, Leslie Fiadoyor, has disclosed how one can leave their will completely without it being tampered with.

According to him, the first step is to ensure that one has property because if one doesn’t, one can’t leave anything behind.



In an exclusive interview with Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s lounge show’, he said, “So you must leave some sort of property. Either what we call landed property like buildings, lands, etc., or what they call movable property which is the cars, money, jewelry, and many more. They should all be your self-acquired property.”



He noted that it is always advisable to get a lawyer to draft a will but, in case one must go ahead and do it themselves, “then you must leave all the properties together with their descriptions, location and the interest in the property.

"Also, provide the names of those whom you want to benefit from the property when you’re gone who are called your beneficiaries. Then you also need two witnesses who must be present to testify to the fact that they saw your signature on the will,” he said.



He emphasized the witnesses don’t need to necessarily know the content of the will “and it’s a must for them to be present to attest to the fact that you made the will and you were seen signing it.



"These days, wills are sealed with about 3 or 4 copies. One deposited with your lawyers, the other in your personal stuff, and the last at the court. This is to prevent forgery and others,” he explained.