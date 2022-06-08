2
Singer Kofi Sarpong attains new rank

Kofi Sarpong 484.png Gospel Singer, ACP Kofi Sarpong

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel singer makes a big announcement

Kofi Sarpong now an ACP

Fans congratulate singer on his promotion

Gospel musician Kofi Sarpong who doubles as a police officer has been promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) after years of serving his country.

The former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Tuesday, June 7, took to his Facebook page to inform fans about his new status, with hopes that he will be referred to as such.

"The God we serve never fails us, He makes all things beautiful, thank u God for this promotion and new journey in my life I AM ACP KOFI SARPONG stay safe for Ghana," read the post sighted by GhanaWeb.

ACP Sarpong received tons of congratulatory messages from followers who have been supporting his music career. Others also prayed for elevation in the Police Service.

A Facebook handler, Nana Yaw Quayson commented: "Congratulations Bossu. May God grant to the wisdom to work and I pray for more promotions ahead of you."

Another, Reginald Amponsah wrote: "Papa ACP Congrat we pray you use your Office to Serve God faithfully and the Country and also help Younger youth of the church who has same desire to grow in that Career."

See the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
