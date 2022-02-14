Singer Muno drops visuals for ‘Killer Vibe’ off his latest EP

Oviemuno Oriero a.k.a Muno

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oviemuno Oriero, popularly known as Muno has dropped heartening visuals for his ‘Killer Vibe’ song off his “4 + 1” EP.

The talented artiste, who is poised to charting a course all his own in the music industry, looked dapper in the awe-inspiring visuals shot by renowned video maker, Clarence Peters.



For almost a decade, he has dedicated his time and energy to fine-tuning a unique sound in collaboration with some of the most prolific producers in the country.



A product of humble beginnings, Muno was in many ways the typical church kid, and growing up around music was a surefire road to him becoming a music junkie.



With a choir mistress for a mum, Muno grew up with music around him and at the age of 4, he eventually joined the children’s choir at his local church.



Later in his teens, Muno learned how to play the drums and would often sing at small gatherings at school, all the while still making academics a priority.

But in his later teens, the balance shifted as Muno decided to take the leap and follow his passion for making music.







“I started making excuses and sneaking out of the house with my cousin to go sing at events, lol we even started a group and performed at different occasions,” he said in an interview.



After getting into Covenant University, Muno became a member of a new music group and soon got his first music label offer.



He would eventually ride out his time in school but after graduation, music was all the road ahead held for him.

“I have had some really impactful encounters and moments like my involvement with Mudina my boss back in the days who was the first-ever person to introduce me actively to the industry.”



As far as musical influences go, Muno has many but for him, Rude Boy is perhaps the most notable and with good reason as his time at the label still remains one of his most productive and eclectic career spans.



“I can’t wait to write my history with my voice. Getting to meet and having a connection with the people who believe in mean love my music across the globe. Leaving my foot well imprinted on the sands of time. And giving back to humanity what the almighty has given me in my own way,” Muno said.