Single mothers taking good care of their children deserve God’s favour - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Dsbnv .png Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy has prayed for God’s favour on single mothers taking good care of their children wholeheartedly.

According to the multiple award-winning Ghanaian singers, his prayer is for children of single mothers to have a bright future considering he sacrifice of their mothers.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM with Amansan Krakye he said: "This year’s Mother’s Day celebration I wish and pray to God that every mother especially those who are single mothers will be blessed.

“Single mothers who take good care of their children wholeheartedly despite the hardships, I pray that God should favor them.”

He continued: “I know that God will listen to my humble prayers and at least one person who is a single mother will experience a miracle in her life.

“I pray that in future all these kids that they’re suffering to take care of will become a blessing onto them."

