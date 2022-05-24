Sir John's Achimota Forest Land: Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Late Sir John's Will leaked

Controversy over Achimota Forest lands



Bridget Otoo reacts to Sir John's properties willed to family



The late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, has topped social media trends for almost three days after portions of his purported last Will were made public.



The highlight of the document is the fortune he allocated to his nephews, sisters and some members of his family. In all, the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) left behind 75 properties which include lands, houses, bank accounts and guns.

Persons who have come across Sir John's Will including broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, have raised concerns about why his spouse wasn't included in his property distribution.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on May 23, Bridget said: "When you fail to sort out your wives and reward your nephews, sisters and girlfriends, your WILL will be leaked FYI."



Parts of the viral Will read: "I give my land also situated at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.

"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever."



The brouhaha about the Will comes after the government denied selling some parts of Achimota Forest.



There was a news report suggesting that the Government had gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of Achimota Forest.



A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, making reference to an E.I., stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.

But sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor dismissed these accusations at a press conference on Tuesday. He said the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest.



He explained further that the government is returning to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.



Juxtaposing the government's remarks and Sir John's Will, some have questioned how the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission owned portions of the Achimota Forest land to have captured it in his Will.



