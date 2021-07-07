Sista Afia contributed to my career - Eno Barony

Sista Afia and Eno Barony

According to Eno Barony, Sista Afia congratulating her on her win should not be peculiar. Because they are on good terms despite their earlier beef. And she has been a huge force in her career growth.

Speaking with Mz Gee on TV3 NewDay, Eno Barony disclosed that she isn’t disturbed if Sista Afia wants to take credit for her win. She explained that everybody in Ghana contributed to her win in their own small way. So she is grateful for their support and love.



Upon further probe on Sista Afia’s claims that their beef gave her career exposure, Eno restated her gratitude to everyone involved. She said, “She has done a song with me before. So, definitely, she has contributed to my career. She has performed with me on stages, so she has. So thank you to Sista Afia.”



Continuing the conversation, Eno Barony explained her costume on the night of her performance on the VGMA 2021 stage. According to her, the white fluffy materials represented clouds to compliment her song, ‘God is a Woman.’ She revealed that looking closely, one could see sparks inside. Which was ostensibly lighting in the clouds. She also pointed out that all her instrumentalists and backup dancer were female. To reinforce the theme for her performance.

Eno Barony also addressed her striking resemblance to the American Rapper, Missy Elliot. She mentioned that growing up, she drew inspiration from Missy but would not want to imitate her. “I adore Missy Elliot, but I want to be Eno Barony.”



Eno Barony made history, as the first female to win the Best Rapper of the Year award at the VGMA 2021.