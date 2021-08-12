Sista Afia describes this Sarkodie verse as Legendary

Ghanaian Musician Sister Afia

Ghanaian Afro-pop musician, Sister Afia (Real name Francisca Gawugah), has described Sarkodie's verse on her single ‘Money’ as legendary.

The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker commented after DJ Loft of YFm called Sarkodie’s verse insane. In the tweet Dj loft said



“Sark's verse in sister Afia's sika remix is insane ????????????.”



Right after, Sister Afia quoted the tweet, describing the verse as legendary.

She wrote; “Legendary verse”



Money remix is a song by sister Afia which features Sarkodie and Kweku Flick. Sika (Money) remix was released on the 18th of June has gathered 435k views on YouTube.



Sister Afia is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter who gained recognition following the release of her single “Jeje”.